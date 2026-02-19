LSU Football and Alabama Crimson Tide Among Contenders for No. 3 EDGE in America

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in the thick of it for the elite defender.

Sweeney checks in as the No. 3 rated EDGE in America where he has blossomed into a consensus Top-50 recruit where schools are preparing to roll out the red carpet on official visits this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, during his time on the prep scene.

Across his high school career, evaluators have salivated over the potential he attains with a "projectable frame" and 35-inch arms that will be able to carry significant size.

"Long-levered edge defender with some natural twitch that can dip and build speed as he turns the corner. On the lighter side now, but has a very projectable frame with his 35-inch arms and should eventually be able to carry 255 pounds or so," 247Sports wrote of Sweeney.

"Tends to win with effort and energy as he crosses tackles and cycles his way into rush paths. Improved strength between sophomore and junior campaigns, but still needs to find some shuck power as he can struggle to disengage once opponents get a hold of him. Active in pursuit and will look to clean up the trash while patrolling the cleat line.

Courtesy of Anthony Sweeney on X.

"Played some running back and wide receiver early on in prep career, which speaks to the caliber of athlete. Must keep improving technique and will need to embrace the weight room if he’s going to reach full potential. Should be viewed as a potential game-wrecker at the Power Four level that could fit into a variety of different schemes."

LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas made the call to the Maryland native as the first scholarship he dished out after making the move from South Carolina to LSU.

Since then, LSU has also gone in-home for a visit with Sweeney this offseason as the Tigers coaching staff intensifies its pursuit.

Now, the LSU Tigers sit alongside Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Miami, Maryland, and Texas Tech as the 12 schools to watch in Sweeney's recruitment.

LSU will be a school firmly in the race to get an unofficial visit from Sweeney in March as the Bayou Bengals continue battling for the five-star defender.

