No. 1 Prospect in America, LSU Football's Top Commit Officially Delays Signing

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown has delayed signing with the LSU Tigers after not putting pen to paper with the program on Wednesday, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the the Bayou State, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the hometown school winning out.

The relationships Brown developed with the staff in Baton Rouge played a pivotal factor in committing to LSU over Texas A&M - notably associate head coach Frank Wilson.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment," Brown said after his commitment.

Now, with Lane Kiffin taking over as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers, there remains uncertainty surrounding the staff in Baton Rouge - specifically Wilson's role along with Brown's position coach.

Kiffin brought multiple offensive staff members from Ole Miss with him to LSU, but the defensive side remains up in the air where Brown, the No. 1 athlete in the country, is expected to play defensive line in college.

With Wilson's role undecided, shakeup to the staff on defense a hot topic, and contract details being finalized, Brown has made the move to not sign the dotted line on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

The Early Signing Period runs through Friday where the five-star LSU Tigers commit could eventually sign on Thursday or Friday as Kiffin begins finalizing his coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said recently.

"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson was not expected to sign with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, for the same reasons as Brown, but elected to follow through on his commitment where he signed the paperwork necessary during the first day of the signing period.

