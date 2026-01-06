Lane Kiffin Signs Second Transfer Running Back To LSU Football's Growing Portal Haul

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have signed Charlotte 49ers running back Rod Gainey Jr. to the program's Transfer Portal haul, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Gainey signed with Charlotte as a Top-100 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he took a redshirt last fall prior to taking meaningful snaps in 2025.

The 6-foot-, 175-pounder out of Florida logged 260 rushing yards on 76 carries with one touchdown across the 2025 season where he now makes his way to the Southeastern Conference as a depth piece behind Harlem Berry.

Gainey is the second running back the LSU Tigers have inked via the Transfer Portal with the ex-Charlotte weapon joining Utah's Raycine Guillory after he went public with a decision on Monday.

Guillory has signed the necessary paperwork to join LSU's 2026 roster after departing the Utah Utes following one season with the program, he revealed earlier this week.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder is a former Top-100 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he chose Utah over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Grorgia Bulldogs, among others.

#LSU RB Harlem Berry is already living in the weight room this offseason as he gears up for Year 2 in Baton Rouge.



Lane Kiffin and Co. have added two running backs via the Transfer Portal this week to work alongside Berry in 2026:



- Ray Guillory: Utah

- Rod Gainey: Charlotte pic.twitter.com/pJSGMWsGZe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 6, 2026

Now, after taking a traditional redshirt year at Utah, Guillory will make his way to Baton Rouge where the previous relationship with Kiffin and running backs coach Kevin Smith paved the way for the program to secure his services.

Both Gainey and Guillory will accompany Berry in the backfield with the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle set to return to Baton Rouge for his sophomore campaign in 2026.



Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Now, despite the Transfer Portal buzz, Berry has made up his mind. He will return to LSU for his sophomore campaign.

