Lane Kiffin Targeting Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Weapon to Join LSU Football

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Micah DeBose will be in Baton Rouge on Thursday for a visit to LSU, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 104.5 ESPN first to report.

DeBose is coming off of his true freshman campaign in Tuscaloosa after signing with the Crimson Tide as a four-star, Top-20 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 319-pounder took a redshirt year in his lone season with Alabama where he now enters the NCAA Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

LSU remains in search of reinforcements in the trenches with the Tigers losing seven offensive linemen from the 2025 roster to the Transfer Portal.

Now, a high-profile transfer is set to be in Baton Rouge for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. looking to seal the deal with the talented prospect that had LSU among his finalists out of high school.

News: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers will host Alabama freshman offensive lineman Micah DeBose for a visit today, @MattMoscona reports.



The Crimson Tide transfer checks in as a Top-20 IOL in the Transfer Portal.



LSU was a finalist for the 6’5, 319-pounder out of high school. pic.twitter.com/KnZ8mx8vc2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 8, 2026

The Alabama Bio: Micah DeBose

2025

Saw time in one game as a reserve ... selected as an offensive (scout) player of the week for his efforts leading up to the Missouri contest. Eastern Illinois: Saw his first collegiate action against the Panthers ... logged four snaps and finished with two knockdowns off the bench.

High School and Personal Data

An imposing presence who can contribute on the inside or outside of the offensive line ... consensus four-star prospect in the cycle ... the nation's No. 151 player, the No. 11 recruit from Alabama and the sixth-rated offensive guard according to Rivals.com ... No. 78 on the ESPN300 ... also listed as the No. 10 tackle, No. 6 player from the state and the 40th-rated recruit in the Southeast Region by ESPN ... the nation's 18th-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 13 player in Alabama on the 247Composite ... the 14th-rated player from the state and the No. 15 interior lineman according to the On3 Consensus ... selected to the Under Armour All-America Game ... transferred to Theodore High School and played for head coach Steve Mask during his senior year ... began his prep career at Vigor High School in Mobile where he was coached by Markus Cook ... chose Alabama over Florida, LSU and Ohio State.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Building a Championship Roster

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

