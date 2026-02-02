Lane Kiffin Wraps Up Major Recruiting Week With Elite Targets Visiting LSU Football
In what quickly emerged as a pivotal recruiting weekend for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, the program hosted multiple blue-chip prospects to Baton Rouge for visits to campus.
After Kiffin and Co. put a bow on the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, the coaching staff wasted no time in attacking the high school recruiting scene after traveling across the country to see priority targets.
Fast forward to the weekend and the LSU Tigers brought in multiple elite prospects for multi-day stays to campus - including the No. 1 cornerback in America and the No. 1 EDGE.
Recruiting Roundup: LSU Holds Multiple Blue-Chippers
No. 1: Joshua Dobson - No. 1 CB in America
Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday night to begin his multi-day stay with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff rolled out the red carpet.
Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.
But Dobson recently shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut - quickly surging in his process.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Dobson as the coaching staff in Baton Rouge prioritizes the elite defensive back.
No. 2: Jaiden Bryant - No. 1 EDGE in America
Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant made his way back to Baton Rouge over the weekend for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program keeps a foot on the gas for his services.
Bryant checks in as No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't slowed down the coaching staff's pursuit.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, across his prep career.
But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment with the coaching staff making sure to continue a relentless push.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond flew up to South Carolina this week for a visit with the top-ranked defender where the savvy recruiters locking in another visit with Bryant.
Fast forward to the weekend and the No. 1 edge rusher arrived in The Boot for a multi-day stay.
No. 3: Miguel Whitley - No. 2 WR in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.
Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana where he has quickly blossomed into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.
The meteoric rise has boosted Whitley's status to Top-10 pass-catcher in America where he recently revealed his final five schools: LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Houston.
The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest.
