No. 1 Cornerback in America Fires Up LSU Football Fans With Recent Social Media Post

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday night to begin his multi-day stay with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff rolls out the red carpet.

Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

But Dobson recently shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.

The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Dobson as the coaching staff in Baton Rouge prioritizes the elite defensive back.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and secondary coach Corey Raymond flew out to North Carolina last week to visit with Dobson - setting the stage for this weekend's visit.

Courtesy ofJoshua Dobson's Instagram.

Dobson arrived in The Boot on Thursday night where he has since spent three full days on LSU's campus with the coaching staff after remaining in town through Sunday.

Now, the No. 1 cornerback in America has taken to social media with a picture alongside Lane Kiffin where LSU Tiger fans quickly went into a frenzy:

Dobson comes in as a top-five overall prospect in his class with the LSU Tigers once again going national at the cornerback position as Kiffin and Raymond spearhead the push.

In what has been a pivotal visit for Dobson in Baton Rouge, the talented North Carolina native has had the opportunity to evaluate the facilities, catch up with other priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, and now talk shop with Kiffin.

As Dobson's recruitment heats up, the LSU Tigers remain a school to monitor with the program pulling out all the stops for the No. 1 cornerback in America.

