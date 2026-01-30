LSU Football Hosting Nation's No. 1 Cornerback, Top EDGE Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a pivotal recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge with multiple blue-chip prospects set to meet with the new-look coaching staff.

After hitting the recruiting trail this week, Kiffin and Co. locked in multiple elite visitors headlined by the No. 1 cornerback in America, Joshua Dobson, after he arrived in town on Thursday night.

In what has emerged as a critical stretch for Kiffin and the coaching staff in the Bayou State, two premier prospects headline the list of visitors.

Who's set to be in Baton Rouge?

Joshua Dobson: No. 1 Cornerback in America

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson has arrived in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

But Dobson recently shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.

The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Dobson with the program gaining momentum with a critical visit this weekend.

Jaiden Bryant: No. 1 EDGE in America

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff, according to Rivals.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native revealing a commitment to LSU in January over a myriad of powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled several offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship list.

But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment with the coaching staff keeping a foot on the gas for Bryant after flying up to South Carolina this week for a visit with the top-ranked defender.

Now, he's set to be back in the Bayou State this weekend to check-in with the staff.

