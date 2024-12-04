LSU Country

Live Updates: The LSU Football National Signing Day Tracker

Brian Kelly and Co. securing the future of the program during the Early Signing Period, double-digit signees on Wednesday.

Zack Nagy

Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will see the 2025 Recruiting Class put pen to paper on Wednesday with the Early Signing Period kicking off.

Kelly and Co. currently hold a consensus Top 10 class in America with several blue-chip recruits set to make things official with the program.

Its about building a National Championship caliber roster and Kelly alluded to that on Saturday night after the victory over Oklahoma.

"Again, we are taking receipts, and we will see you at the national championship. This team is building. We are excited about them, and we are really proud of them," Kelly said.

Phase one is locking down the future of the program via the high school ranks which is what the program intends on doing.

LSU has already seen double-digit prospects put pen to paper on Wednesday.

A look into the running list of signees during the Early Signing Period.

*This list will be updated as signees put pen to paper.*

The Early Signing Period Tracker: The Signees

Jaiden Braker: Four-Star Linebacker

Walter Mathis: Coveted Defensive Lineman

Brandon Brown: Coveted Defensive Lineman

Zach Weeks: Four-Star Linebacker

Carius Curne: No. 2 IOL in America

Damien Shanklin: Four-Star EDGE

Charles Ross: No. 2 Linebacker in America

JD LaFleur: No. 1 Tight End in Louisiana

Brett Bordelon: No. 2 Offensive Lineman in Louisiana

Dilan Battle: Three-Star Defensive Lineman

Jacob Bradford: No. 2 Safety in Louisiana

Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America

JT Lindsey: No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana

Aidan Anding: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana

Tyler Miller: No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi

TaRon "ManChild" Francis: No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana

CJ Jimcoily: Coveted Safety/Linebacker

Flip News: LSU Tight End Commit Mike Tyler Flips to the South Carolina Gamecocks

Jhase Thomas: No. 1 Safety in Louisiana

Keylan Moses: Three-Star Linebacker

Phillip Wright III: Coveted Louisiana Wide Receiver

Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman

