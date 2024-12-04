Live Updates: The LSU Football National Signing Day Tracker
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will see the 2025 Recruiting Class put pen to paper on Wednesday with the Early Signing Period kicking off.
Kelly and Co. currently hold a consensus Top 10 class in America with several blue-chip recruits set to make things official with the program.
Its about building a National Championship caliber roster and Kelly alluded to that on Saturday night after the victory over Oklahoma.
"Again, we are taking receipts, and we will see you at the national championship. This team is building. We are excited about them, and we are really proud of them," Kelly said.
Phase one is locking down the future of the program via the high school ranks which is what the program intends on doing.
LSU has already seen double-digit prospects put pen to paper on Wednesday.
A look into the running list of signees during the Early Signing Period.
*This list will be updated as signees put pen to paper.*
The Early Signing Period Tracker: The Signees
Jaiden Braker: Four-Star Linebacker
Walter Mathis: Coveted Defensive Lineman
Brandon Brown: Coveted Defensive Lineman
Zach Weeks: Four-Star Linebacker
Carius Curne: No. 2 IOL in America
Damien Shanklin: Four-Star EDGE
Charles Ross: No. 2 Linebacker in America
JD LaFleur: No. 1 Tight End in Louisiana
Brett Bordelon: No. 2 Offensive Lineman in Louisiana
Dilan Battle: Three-Star Defensive Lineman
Jacob Bradford: No. 2 Safety in Louisiana
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
JT Lindsey: No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana
Aidan Anding: No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana
Tyler Miller: No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi
TaRon "ManChild" Francis: No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana
CJ Jimcoily: Coveted Safety/Linebacker
Flip News: LSU Tight End Commit Mike Tyler Flips to the South Carolina Gamecocks
Jhase Thomas: No. 1 Safety in Louisiana
Keylan Moses: Three-Star Linebacker
Phillip Wright III: Coveted Louisiana Wide Receiver
Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
