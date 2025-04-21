LSU Football a Contender for Four-Star, No. 3 Rated Athlete in America
Bell Buckle (Tenn.) The Webb School star Joel Wyatt continues cruising up the rankings as one of the top two-way talents in America.
Wyatt, a consensus four-star prospect with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers, is in the midst of a significant offseason in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is coming off of a big-time junior campaign with a myriad of schools now on his radar, but the overall high school experience is treating Wyatt well.
“My career at Webb has been great,” Wyatt said to High School On SI. “Academically they push me to be great in the classroom and also show me to be a role model for the kids who are looking up to me and athletic wise they put me in the best way to be great.”
Off the field, he's become an impressive student, but on the field is where he continues leveling up as one of the top athletes in America.
According to On3 Sports, Wyatt is the No. 3 ATH in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he prepares for his senior season at The Webb School.
Which schools are standing out to the coveted two-way prospect?
“Tennessee, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Miami, and South Carolina are all standing out for me currently," Wyatt said earlier this offseason.
Now, Wyatt has scheduled five official visits with the LSU Tigers receiving one of their own.
Brian Kelly and Co. will get Wyatt down to Baton Rouge on May 30 to begin a multi-day stay with the program.
He will also officially visit the North Carolina Tar Heels, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs.
The No. 2 overall prospect in Tennessee will now navigate a busy summer visit schedule with his finalists looking to secure the pledge.
