Joel Wyatt Talks High School Success And Personal Goals Ahead Of His Senior Season
Joel Wyatt from The Webb School in Tennessee has been a big-time recruit on many recruiting boards. The Bell Buckle, Tennessee athlete isn't done yet.
The state of Tennessee has produced some great wide receivers as of late with players such as Boo Carter, Amari Jefferson, and Joakim Dodson. The state of Tennessee has plenty more guys who are capable of playing college ball at the next level including Joel Wyatt.
Wyatt is a four-star wide receiver from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. Wyatt is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 7 receiver nationwide. He is ranked 63rd nationally and holds 22 offers according to 247Sports. Some of these offers include Tennessee, Florida State, Indiana, Georgia, and many other high-caliber teams.
Webb School Star to Represent Tennessee Titans at Nike Event During Super Bowl Week
Wyatt caught up with High School on SI about his current standpoint with High School football as well as recruiting plans and teams who are standing out.
“My career at Webb has been great,” The Webb School receiver confirmed to High School on SI. “Academically they push me to be great in the classroom and also show me to be a role model for the kids who are looking up to me and athletic wise they put me in the best way to be great.”
Wyatt has set some high goals for himself and his team following their above .500 season in 2024. He not only has put a big goal for his offensive performances but also on the defensive side of the football. “Goals I have for next year are to break all the records for my school in sports, 15 touchdowns, 40 tackles, and be a state champion. Team goals we wanna go undefeated and win state next year.”
Wyatt is a special athlete in the state of Tennessee, but what makes him so special? “My physicality, my height, my speed, and how I am when the ball is in my hand also I can make something out of nothing,” said Wyatt.
He has many schools standing out to him so far despite not being committed to any of the programs at this time. However, only one team has a visit scheduled with the young wideout.
“Tennessee, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Miami, and South Carolina are all standing out for me currently. I have only one visit scheduled which will be Tennessee. “I’m going to Tennessee on the 25th of this month.”
The in-state Volunteers have made a deep push for the I’m-state wideout which has caught the attention of teams all over the country. They will hope to continue to build their relationship with Wyatt as will many other teams.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
Where Did Each 2025 NFL Divisional Round Quarterback Go To High School?
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App