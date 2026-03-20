LSU Football Among Potential Landing Spots for Ex-Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin will make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program battles for his commitment.

McGaskin is back on the market after reopening his recruitment in January with multiple schools fighting for his pledge amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his illustrious prep career.

Across McGaskin's freshman season in 2023, he logged 142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles where he earned All-State honors as a youngster at the varsity level.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign and it was much of the same where he once again surpassed the century mark with 130 total tackles- including 21 tackles for loss - four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Now, evaluators are salivating at the potential he attains at the next level after cruising to four-star status and a Top-25 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

“He diagnoses plays so fast that it allows him to play faster,” McGaskin's defensive coordinator recently told Rivals last year. “He’s amazing to watch sometimes. He’s got a quick first step, so as soon as he sees the hole open up, it’s a tackle for loss every time.

"There are plays where he body slams kids sometimes. He’s getting there so fast. Athletically, his quick trigger and how fast he diagnoses plays are what make him such an elite-level linebacker.”

Now, the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for McGaskin with the program set to get him in town this weekend along with an official visit set for this summer.

Kiffin and Co. will host the Alabama native during a major recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge from June 19-21 with multiple priority targets set to be in town on multi-day stays.

Now, the Bayou Bengals have a foot on the gas for the highly productive defender that has continued ascending across his prep career with McGaskin heading to Baton Rouge for a pair of offseason visits.

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