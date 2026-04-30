LSU Football Building Momentum for Coveted Notre Dame Fighting Irish Offensive Target

Frisco (Tex.) three-star running back Brennen Lacey has locked in an official visit schedule for the summer months with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to host the talented Lone Star State prospect.

Lacey has emerged as a fast-rising offensive weapon in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America fighting for his commitment as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder out of Texas has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders have cruised up his list this offseason with the LSU Tigers firmly in the race after a successful spring visit to Baton Rouge in April.

Now, the LSU Tigers have secured an official visit with Lacey where he will be back in Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay beginning on June 5, according to Rivals.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Miami Hurricanes have also locked in official visits with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish landing the final multi-day stay of the summer from Lacey as Marcus Freeman and Co. push behind the scenes for the Lone Star State back.

Lacey is coming off of a junior campaign in 2025 where he compiled 537 yards and 8 touchdowns on 59 carries - logging 9.1 yards per carry out of the backfield.

NEW: Touted 2027 Frisco (Texas) RB Brennen Lacey has four official visits locked in after a busy spring



Oklahoma State, LSU, Miami, and Notre Dame all made the cut



More intel inside Lacey's recruitment: https://t.co/nm5zQekGPU pic.twitter.com/LwY6MgenIj — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 30, 2026

He also added 10 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns as a critical component to the success on offense for his prep squad.

Now, Lacey is focusing on his recruitment ahead of his senior campaign in Frisco (Tex.) with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in this one, but it's set to be a battle against the likes of Oklahoma State, Miami, and Notre Dame across the summer months.

Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff continue locking in official visitors for the May and June months with all eyes on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle amid a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge.

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