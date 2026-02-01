LSU Football and Nebraska Cornhuskers Emerging as Top Contenders for No. 1 Tight End

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff checked in with Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson this week as the hometown program keeps a foot on the gas for his services.

Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix with a myriad of programs dishing out offers to the dual-sport star.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year on the gridiron in 2024, but his production on the hardwood caught college coaches attention as well.

Hudson was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Since his stellar sophomore season in 2024, Hudson's recruitment has blossomed where he leveled up his game once again in 2025 as a junior.

Hudson has his choice of where he wants to play his college ball with offers from the likes of LSU, Texas, Nebraska, Alabama, and USC, among several others, on the double-digit list of schools pursuing.

But it's the LSU Tigers that are emerging as the school to know in his process after Kiffin and Co. traveled to Ruston (La.) this week.

Lane Kiffin checked in with the No. 1 tight end in America on Friday: Ahmad Hudson.



The 6’6, 240-pounder comes in as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with #LSU in pursuit.



Now, Kiffin has made his way up to Ruston (La.) for an in-person visit this week. pic.twitter.com/OJlGNxXC6g — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 31, 2026

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have also emerged as a threat in Hudson's recruitment process where he has made his way to Lincoln (Neb.) multiple times to check-in with Matt Rhule and Co. The Big Ten program is firmly, firmly in the mix.

Now, as Kiffin and the LSU Tigers put a foot on the gas, the coaching staff has made sure to get an in-person meeting this month after traveling up to Ruston to see Hudson on multiple occasions.

Hudson has remained open to the Cornhuskers as a contender in his process where Nebraska - like LSU - has offered him in both football and basketball where he has intentions of playing both sports in college.

Now, as his process intensifies, Kiffin's new staff will certainly be prioritizing the No. 1 tight end in America with the LSU Tigers eyeing an official visit this offseason.

