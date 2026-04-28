LSU Football Makes 'Major Move' For Top-10 Linebacker in America After Strong Visit

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil is fresh off of a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge after checking in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff amid a strong push from the program.

McNeil, the No. 6 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruitig Cycle, has become a hot commodity this offseason with programs across America battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Floridsa Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But there are contenders quickly surging up McNeil's list with the LSU Tigers firmly in the conversation.

“I had a great visit at LSU,” McNeil told TD Alabama. “The visit definitely moved them high up my list. They got great facilities. It was like a family atmosphere.

“They really want me and feel I can make an impact,” McNeil said.

Courtesy of Isaac McNeil via X.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are prioritizing multiple defensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with McNeil firmly on the list for the coaching staff - specifically defensive coordinator Blake Baker as he turns up the heat for the Alabama native.

“They are saying that I am a high priority for them and that I can be a strong asset to their defense in the future,” said McNeil.

Evaluators are salivating at the potential McNeil attains as he gears up for what many expect to be a strong senior campaign in Alabama.

"McNeil checks in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and he’s also now an outlier in the Rivals300 after making a big jump up the rankings," Rivals wrote of McNeil.

"His recruitment has an unsurprising SEC flavor to date. He’s got official visits locked in with Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida and Alabama. The in-state Tigers are currently trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine."

Now, following a strong official visit to Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers are building momentum for the talented linebacker this offseason.

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