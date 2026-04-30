LSU Football and Oregon Ducks Among Top Contenders for No. 1 Tight End in Michigan

Detroit (Mich.) four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright has narrowed his focus to five schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top contenders fighting for his commitment this offseason.

Cartwright checks in as a Top-20 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore battling for his services amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Oregon Ducks, and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, across his strong prep career.

But contenders are emerging for the prospect evaluators are salivating after a strong junior campaign in Michigan.

"Scouts often point to his catch radius and athleticism as his most dangerous weapons. He isn’t just a 'big body' in the red zone; he is a mismatch nightmare who can run like a guard and jump like a power forward—a nod to his status as an elite multi-sport athlete in basketball and baseball," one scouting report wrote.

"For a Michigan program that prides itself on 'smashmouth' football with a sophisticated aerial twist, Cartwright is a tactical chess piece that fits perfectly into the puzzle."

NEWS: Four-Star TE Anthony Cartwright III is down to 5 schools, he tells me for @Rivals



Cartwright, the No. 1 TE in Michigan, is set to announce his commitment June 28thhttps://t.co/K4BXHeEJDx pic.twitter.com/YN9YpBhKfq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

The LSU Tigers have been labeled as finalists for the dynamic pass-catcher alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines as the handful of programs continue battling for his services.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers hosted Cartwright on an official visit in April where he soaked in the scenes of Baton Rouge where he was joined by multiple priority targets - including five-stars Albert Simien and Kennedy Brown.

LSU has emerged as a legit contender for the talented Michigan native after earning the first official visit of his offseason, but it's set to be a battle down the stretch with program across America fighting for his pledge.

Now, five finalists have been locked in with LSU looking to fend off in-state powers Michigan and Michigan State alongside the Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.

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