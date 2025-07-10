LSU Football and Oklahoma Sooners Eyeing Commitment From Coveted Defensive Recruit
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette is set to choose between the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday with a commitment decision inching closer.
Anthony, one of the top defensive line prospects in the Sunshine State, has Brian Kelly and Co. intensifying their push for his services down the stretch.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 season in Florida.
The impressive interior defensive lineman wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
Now, he's become one of the most sought-after prospects available in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Kelly and Co. brought in Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where coveted Florida native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Following the visit, while taking time to mull over options with his camp, it's the LSU Tigers that are trending with a commitment decision just a few hours out.
LSU has received a prediction from Rivals John Garcia and Shea Dixon to land Lafayette's pledge come decision time on Thursday.
The current state of recruiting can have things change in the blink of an eye, but as it currently stands, the Bayou Bengals are the team to beat.
Lafayette will choose between the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners around 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 10.
Stay up to date with the latest LSU Recruiting buzz with LSU Tigers On SI.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.