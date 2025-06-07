LSU Football and Ole Miss Rebels Battling at the Top for Coveted Offensive Lineman
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker recently backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs after reopening his recruitment process.
Following the decision, the Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State has the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels swinging for the fences in his recruitment with Brian Kelly's staff working this one behind the scenes.
This weekend, Tucker is in Baton Rouge for an official visit with the Bayou Bengals where Kelly and Co. continue pushing all the right buttons for the sought-after offensive lineman.
But it'll be a battle down the stretch for Tucker as he mulls over his options. It's the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels at the top, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
For Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, the program made a splash last weekend while Tucker was in Oxford for a multi-day stay.
Fresh off of the visit to Oxford, Tucker backed off of his commitment to Mississippi State and elected to reopen his process.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder is a player firmly on LSU's radar with the program now seeing Tucker reopen his recruitment. He remains a name to watch.
Tucker isn't the only coveted prospect in Baton Rouge this weekend on an official visit.
Meet the Lone Running Back Target: KJ Edwards
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards is in Baton Rouge this weekend for an official visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers program.
Edwards, the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as the summer months approach.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Lone Star State native has LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas swinging for the fences in his recruitment process with each program landing an official visit.
He's also officially visited Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes during his recruitment process.
Edwards lined up four trips for the month of June with a trip to Tuscaloosa to check-in with the Alabama Crimson Tide [June 1] followed by a trip to Baton Rouge for a visit with the LSU Tigers [June 6].
From there, the four-star running back will return to his home-state for his final two visits with the Texas A&M Aggies [June 13] and Texas Longhorns [June 20], according to Rivals.
The sought-after prospect will navigate his recruiting process down the stretch with the quartet of Southeastern Conference programs emerging as contenders.
LSU has made it clear that Edwards is the lone running back on the program's 2026 board with the Tigers only dishing out an offer to the Texas native.
He's a priority for the Bayou Bengals and will now receive the red carpet treatment from the program this weekend in Baton Rouge.
