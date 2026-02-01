LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Elite Defensive Back Trending to Oklahoma Sooners

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star safety Jaylen Scott is back on the market after backing off of a commitment to the Auburn Tigers in December following a coaching change on The Plains.

Scott checks in as a Top-10 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs now entering the race for his services after reopening his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder flipped from the Florida State Seminoles to the Auburn Tigers last summer, but following a short stint while being pledged to the SEC program, he's made the decision to press the reset button.

“It’s a passionate fan base, which creates an electric atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Scott previously told Rivals upon flipping to AU. “The program’s rich tradition, storied history and iconic rivalries, family-like atmosphere within the team also make Auburn a special place for me.”

Now, the LSU Tigers are putting a foot on the gas for the coveted defensive back after reopening his recruitment with an offer now on the table for the Alabama native.

Once Scott went public with his offer from the LSU Tigers, he labeled Lane Kiffin's program his "dream school" as the Bayou Bengals intensify their pursuit.

Despite revealing his top-five schools with the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles - it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers from turning up the heat.

LSU is in the safety market this offseason with the program eyeing multiple blue-chip defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The Target: Ruston (La.) Safety Jayden Anding

Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in America with the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for the Bayou State star.

Anding checks in as No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana where he has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action.

The LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's final offseason prior to his senior campaign with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

