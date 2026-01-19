LSU Football and USC Trojans Among Top Schools For Prized Louisiana Prospect

Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy wide receiver Javon Vital has narrowed his focus to three schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the finalists, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Vital, the No. 10 rated prospect in Louisiana, has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after a standout two-year stretch on the high school scene in the Bayou State.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.

Since then, his recruitment has exploded with programs from coast-to-coast getting in on the action for the talented offensive weapon that has dominated as both a wide receiver and running back.

Vital has reeled in offers from the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Sacramento State Hornets, among others, as of late.

The talented Louisiana prospect was set to go public with a commitment decision on Thursday, Oct. 16, but elected to delay his decision after pushing back his announcement until after his junior campaign.

Now, Vital - Top-10 prospect in Louisiana - will choose between the LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, and USC Trojans down the stretch with the trio of finalists piquing his interest.

“I love the way they use people my size and my height,” Vital previously told Rivals about LSU. “They use their players in so many different ways — out of the backfield, in the slot, outside, as a punt returner.

"They’re gonna use me everywhere. It’s like my high school coach; whenever I can, I talk to them. We have a good relationship.”

The USC Trojans are also pushing for Vital as his process intensifies heading into the remainder of the offseason.

“We talk pretty often,” Vital said of USC running backs coach Anthony Jones. “I talk to him and the staff has kept in touch with me. That coaching staff will push you to be your best.”

Now, all eyes are on Vital as he prepares to make a commitment decision in the future between LSU, USC, and Houston.

