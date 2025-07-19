LSU Football and USC Trojans are 'Battling at the Top' for Coveted Louisiana Wideout
Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy wide receiver Javon Vital continues emerging as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State.
Vital, the No. 10 overall prospect in Louisiana, continues stacking an impressive offer list ahead of his junior campaign.
The 5-foot-8, 170 pound speedster is beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting scene with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Sacramento State Hornets extending offers his way as of late.
Vital accumulated for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing and more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 scores across his sophomore campaign.
After the standout season, college programs began taking notice of the do-it-all athlete.
Vital is sensational with the ball in his hands and can virtually turn a broken play into a highlight reel score. He's thrived on the camp circuit while garnering interest from a myriad of schools.
But it's the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans that are battling "neck and neck at the top" for Vital, according to Rivals.
It's early in Vital's recruiting process, but the speedy wideout is already beginning to pick up significant interest on the trail.
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have already proven the state of Louisiana is a significant recruiting realm for the program as of late with multiple commitments.
USC landed a commitment from one of the top prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Jahkeem Stewart, and are trending for Top-3 quarterback in the state, Peyton Houston.
Now, Riley and Co. are set to battle it out against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for one of the top rising-juniors in the Bayou State.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.