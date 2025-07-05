LSU Football and USC Trojans Gaining Early Momentum for Five-Star Louisiana Recruit
New Orleans (La.) Jesuit High School five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America as he gears up for his junior campaign.
Forstall, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign in the Bayou State for his Blue Jays squad.
Now, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, extending offers.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in Louisiana while in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
During his sophomore campaign, Forstall totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks on his way to becoming a household name.
Now, his recruitment process is ramping up with the LSU Tigers entering the mix in a big way after extending a scholarship earlier this year.
Forstall has become a versatile weapon on the inside where he's been used in a myriad of ways heading into his junior campaign.
“Fun, you know, playing multiple positions, being able to move around, have that freedom,” Forstall said. “It’s fun... you know, it’s free. It makes me feel like I’m able to fully give to the entire team what I can give.”
Which schools are standing out to Forstall as he works through the early parts of his recruiting process?
“USC is one of them,” he said while wearing USC Trojans gloves in a recent interview. “But I haven’t really solidified anything else yet.”
Forstall recently took a trip to the West Coast to check in with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
LSU and USC are emerging as early contenders in his process, but it remains early as Forstall continues gaining national attention.
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen.
"Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
"Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."
