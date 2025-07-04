USC Trojans Gaining Early Momentum For Five-Star Recruit Zyron Forstall
The USC Trojans have blitzed out and built the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports rankings. With 30 commits, USC coach Lincoln Riley has landed the bulk of the Trojans' recruiting class.
Riley and the Trojans have began to turn shift their focus to the 2027 recruiting class and have identified five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall as one of their top targets in the cycle.
Forstall spoke with Rivals about the recruiting visits he took this summer, including a recent trip to Los Angeles.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
The No. 2 edge rusher and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Forstall is one of the most sought after players in the 2027 recruiting cycle and has taken visits to Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, and Texas in addition to USC this summer.
“I met a lot of great people,” Forstall said. “Just exploring and seeing how their systems work.”
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Forstall could wind up becoming one of the best players in his recruiting class with the amount of potential he possess.
"A 6-foot-3 1/2, 235-pounder with sneaky frame potential who could fit a variety of roles and alignments. Wins with tools and effort, so pass-rushing potential should be quite high once technical acumen consistently joins the party. Projects as a high-major defensive playmaker who possesses significant long-term developmental upside," Brooks said.
The Trojans have had recent recruiting success in the state of Louisiana. In their 2025 recruting class, USC signed four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. It will be interesting to see if Stewart plays a part in recruiting his fellow Louisiana native. USC currently holds a commitment from four-star wide receiver Roderick Tezeno in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
In addition to Forstall, the Trojans have been heavily invested in five-star cornerback Duvay Williams in the class of 2027. The No. 3 cornerback and No. 13 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams is one of the top prospects from California in his class.
USC coach Eric Henderson, the primary recruiter in Forstall's recruitment for the Trojans, is the No. 2 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports rankings. He is credited as the lead recruiter in eight of the Trojans' 30 commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. If Forstall could become the first domino to fall for the Trojans' 2027 recruiting class, they'll have Coach Henny to thank.