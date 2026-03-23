LSU Football and Florida Gators Among Top Contenders for Elite Offensive Lineman

Lansdale Catholic (Penn.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith has narrowed his focus to five schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling multiple heavy-hitters for the fast-rising prospect.

Smith checks in as a Top-15 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore entering the race for his commitment across his time on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has earned offers from a myriad of programs with Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others, entering the mix.

Despite Smith recently revealing a Top-12 list of schools last fall with LSU excluded, the plans have changed now that Kiffin and Co. have arrived in town. The Tigers are back in the race as legit contenders.

Kiffin and Co. officially hired former Kentucky Wildcats offensive line coach Eric Wolford this offseason where he's developed a relationship with Smith - with the Kentucky program recently cracking his Top-12 schools.

Now, Kentucky is out with LSU.

Smith is down to five schools with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Auburn Tigers.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Terrance Smith is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 IOL from Philadelphia, PA is one of the Top IOL in the 2027 Class



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/5WIjm9busV pic.twitter.com/BXyXqSOJv3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 23, 2026

Smith made his way to Baton Rouge in January for on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers coaching staff where the Bayou Bengals knocked it out of the park.

Less than 12 hours after his trip in town, Smith has then revealed his finalists with the Tigers firmly in the race among his Top-7 - now trimming his list down to five.

Auburn is a school that is generating buzz.

“I also like the fact that Auburn brought in four different (OL) coaches,” Smith told AuburnSports.com after his visit. “It makes it not too much of an overload for the staff. It’s good to separate the group and be more hands-on and not have every single guy in one group.

"Sometimes they broke them up into four, two different groups, whatever was necessary for the specific drill. I think it helps a lot with development.”

The Top-15 offensive lineman in America remains a priority target for Kiffin and Co. with this offseason becoming a pivotal one in Smith's recruitment.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: