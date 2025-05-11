LSU Football Battling Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions for Five-Star Prospect
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho continues taking the nation by storm as one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2026 cycle.
Iheanacho comes in as the No. 2 overall prospect in America and the No. 1 rated player in Maryland, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
Now, the coveted offensive lineman has begun solidifying his finalists with near double-digit schools having his attention.
One of the premier programs giving Iheanacho something to think about: The LSU Tigers.
After a recent visit to Baton Rouge, Iheanacho has altered his official visit plans.
Brian Kelly and Co. did not have a seat at the table for Iheanacho when it came to official visits with the Maryland Terrapins, Oregon Ducks, Penn State and Alabama Crimson Tide earning trips.
Now, Iheanacho has switched things up in his recruiting process with the LSU Tigers now replacing Maryland for a visit during the weekend of May 30-June 1, according to 247Sports.
He has also replaced his official visit with Alabama for a trip to see the Auburn Tigers.
Iheanacho has also locked in a commitment date with the sought-after prospect set to reveal a decision on August 5th.
What makes the long, physical offensive lineman so special?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
"Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen."
LSU will now battle down the stretch against the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions and the hometown Maryland Terrapins, among others, for Iheanacho's services.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.