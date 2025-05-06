LSU Football Battling Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies for Coveted Offensive Lineman

Just had an awesome visit with @CoachJoeSloan from @LSUfootball. Looking forward to my OV in a few weeks. @coachbraddavis @CarlSt_Cyr @LSURivals @Geaux247 @PGuy77 @CoachSteamroll @ProsperEaglesFB @Coach_Hill2 @Coach_Moore5 @dctf pic.twitter.com/VxCWKIaX64