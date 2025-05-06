LSU Football Battling Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies for Coveted Offensive Lineman
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin has emerged as a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
This week, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan made the trip to the Lone Star State to check in with the coveted prospect with the program turning up the heat.
Krempin, the No. 16 rated offensive tackle in America, is a Top-250 prospect in next-year's cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football extending offers.
He has the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs and Michigan Wolverines, among others, sitting atop his list currently with the LSU Tigers surging in his recruitment.
Thee 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has checked in with a myriad of schools across the last few months with the LSU Tigers continuing to stand out.
“I was there for the Alabama game and camp before that. LSU was not really on my list until coach Davis did an in-home visit me in January. That visit really opened the door. It opened my eyes,” Krempin told On3 Sports.
“Talking to coach Davis, hearing what he had to say put LSU back in it. My dad grew up in Louisiana, so I liked LSU as a kid too.”
Krempin was back at LSU in March for an unofficial visit during the spring and will take an official visit to campus on May 30. It will be the first official of his process.
LSU is set to battle the top programs in the Lone Star State with Texas and Texas A&M surging along with the SMU Mustangs in the mix.
Krempin, a fast-riser in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, remains a top target for multiple prorgrams in next year's class with the LSU Tigers looking to make noise.
