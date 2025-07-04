LSU Football Beats Out Arkansas Razorbacks for No. 3 Safety in Louisiana's Pledge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarships this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an offseason in the Bayou State.
The LSU Tigers entered the mix in May and kept a foot on the gas during his recruitment process in order to reel in the commitment.
“It’s really the place I’ve been having my mind on, and I’ve been feeling really invited and ready to actually get there — have a great last year of high school and get ready to get there,” Washington told On3 Sports.
“I mean, it was kind of tough to make the decision, but when you just sit down and put your mind to it and think about all the details, it all comes together.”
Washington is one of Louisiana's top overall athletes after leading his Haynesville squad to back-to-back state championship appearances in the Caesars SuperDome.
He's thrived as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene with the Tigers recruiting him as a safety at the next level.
Washington earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors after an impressive junior campaign last fall as a defensive back.
He's also a speedster on the track as one of the state's top hurdlers where Washington won the Class 1A boys’ 110-meter hurdles while placing in multiple other events.
Once Washington made his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit in June, he knew LSU was the place he wanted to be for his collegiate career.
“They don’t lie when they say you have to go there to, you know, actually see about LSU, because I mean it was amazing,” Washington said. “Everything is amazing. I mean from the outside, you may think that a building on the inside wouldn’t look so good. But once you go in, I mean your eyes will be wide. I mean, the place, everything there is what I feel like a young student should need.
“I mean, anything you want, they have. The recovery process, I mean, great, the best thing I’ve ever seen. I didn’t even think that would be at a college. All of it is just great… Everybody should have a chance to go to a college exactly like that.”
The coveted two-way prospect gives the Tigers their third safety commit in the 2026 cycle where he's set to join Louisiana's No. 2 rated safety, Aidan Hall, and Alabama prospect Dylan Purter.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers are cruising in the current recruiting cycle with the program moving up to the No. 5 slot in America.
