LSU Football Icon Endorses Lane Kiffin As Next Head Coach Amid Ole Miss, Florida Buzz
The LSU Tigers remain firmly in the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the administration in Baton Rouge intensifying its pursuit for the Ole Miss head coach.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October, LSU began vetting potential candidates with athletics director Verge Ausberry and his search committee circling Kiffin as the No. 1 target.
But it's set to be a three-team battle with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators all looking to have Kiffin on their sidelines in 2026.
Now, a decision date is set with the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" winding down this week.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Following the meeting, confidence began brewing in Baton Rouge that the program could land Kiffin when it's all said and done, according to CBS Sports.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, LSU Tigers icon Tyrann Mathieu has voiced his approval for Kiffin if he were to accept the job in Baton Rouge.
Tyrann Mathieu Endorses Kiffin:
“Lane would be a perfect fit,” Mathieu said. “I think that’ll be cinematic of him being in Baton Rouge. Obviously, he’s probably the safest pick.
"I think Frank Wilson being an interim coach right now, that’s offering them some type of stability, especially with being on the recruiting trail because Frank is such a great recruiter.”
“The only relationship I have with Lane was way back in 2009-2010, I went to his camp in Tennessee,” Mathieu added. “I had a great camp. I felt like I dominated the seven-on-seven and one-on-one portions, and Lane did not give me a scholarship.
"Every time I played against him, I always reminded him about that. But to his credit, he didn’t know I was gonna be who I was. I always poke fun at him about that, because I really didn’t want to go to Tennessee — I wanted to go to LSU.”
