LSU Football Beats Out Oklahoma Sooners for No. 5 EDGE in Florida's Commitment
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona three-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Lafayette, the No. 5 rated EDGE in Florida, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the Oklahoma Sooners down the stretch in his recruiting process.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 junior campaign in Florida.
Lafayette wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
From there, the LSU Tigers intensified their pursuit.
Kelly and Co. brought in Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where coveted Florida native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Following the visit, while taking time to mull over options with his camp, the LSU Tigers quickly emerged as the team to beat in his process.
“I’m going to LSU!” Lafayette told Rivals. “Coach (Kevin) Peoples showed love since they offered me and his coaching style is a style I would love to be coached by.
“LSU football is something you can’t find anywhere else. It was hard between OU and LSU but they won me over.”
What led the Sunshine State native to Louisiana to commit to the Bayou Bengals?
“It was just the feeling on the official visits,” he told Rivals. “LSU felt more like home for me. Baton Rouge — from the energy, the people, and the love for LSU football — hit different. From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home.
“You can tell the city breathes football, and being part of that means everything.”
LSU is cruising in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program landing a pair of commitments on Thursday as Lafayette joins five-star Lamar Brown as the two pledges.
Brown, the No. 1 rated athlete in America, has shined in the trenches as both an offensive and defensive lineman throughout his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder trimmed his list to the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes this offseason with a pair of Southeastern Conference schools gaining momentum.
LSU and Texas A&M separated from the pack down the stretch with Brown mulling over his options until the clock nearly hit zero.
But it's the hometown Tigers that have won out for Brown's services following Thursday's announcement.
It's a monumental commitment for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals with the program now reeling in a pledge from the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.