LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators Set To Host Dynamic Wide Receiver

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson has locked in a pair of visits to Baton Rouge this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remaining in pursuit of the coveted pass-catcher.

Patterson has blossomed into one of America's top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals joining the race for the South Carolina native in February after extending a scholarship his way.

From there, the LSU Tigers' aggressive pursuit quickly put the program in contention, according to multiple reports, amid a battle with several powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene with LSU one of the latest to make things official.

Patterson's recruitment has taken off across the last few months with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs building momentum after locking in an official visit with the fast-rising wide receiver for mid-May.

Courtesy of Amare Patterson on X.

“Coach Coley has been coming hard,” Patterson told Rivals. “He was in to see me on Wednesday, and I like him a lot. He’s telling me that if I want to get developed as a man and an athlete, then Georgia is the place to be. The staff, the atmosphere and their development really stand out. They’re up there for me.”

Along with the Georgia coaching staff making its presence felt for Patterson, Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have piqued his interest after locking in an official visit of their own this offseason.

Patterson will be in Gainesville during the weekend of June 11 for a multi-day stay as the Gators get a crack at the talented wideout with SEC schools salivating over the potential he attains. Florida holds the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“The old staff was on me hard, and the new staff has jumped in the same way,” Patterson said. “They are on me heavy.

"They’re telling me I’m the guy for them and that they want me. I talk to Coach Davis, Coach McKnight and some other coaches — they’re definitely up there for me.”

Now, throw in Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as a school to watch with an official visit locked in amid a three-team race, but there are also unofficial trips on the docket:

Four-star WR Amare Patterson has been made a priority target for Florida’s 2027 class.



“It’s like a dream come true.”



He’ll be back in Gainesville on Tuesday to watch the Gators in spring practice.



➡️: https://t.co/gpdKNsuTTL (VIP) pic.twitter.com/15mQHQcIyE — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 10, 2026

- Florida Gators: March 10

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 13

- South Carolina Gamecocks: March 14

- Nebraska Cornhuskers: March 23

- USF Bulls: March 31

- LSU Tigers: April 9

LSU remains in pursuit of the covetrd pass-catcher as schools continue intensifying their pursuits this offseason with Kiffin and Co. locking in a pair of visits across the spring and summer months.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Basketball Eyeing Upset Over Kentucky

Join the Community: