LSU Football Beats Out Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes for No. 1 Transfer OL

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a rigorous recruitment process, he revealed via social media on Friday night.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. now landing their ninth Top-100 player in the free agent market.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

After back-to-back dominant seasons with the Buffaloes, Seaton made the move to enter the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes emerging as the three schools intensifying their pursuit.

After a multi-day stay - and a bidding war behind the scenes - Kiffin and Co. ink the elite offensive lineman.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

LSU has inked multiple offensive linemen to revamp the trenches with Seaton immediately emerging as the headliner after Kiffin and Co. struck gold once again.

Offensive Line (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes

