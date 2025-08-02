LSU Football Beats Out Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines for Top Defensive Lineman
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Geralds, the No. 1 available defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder comes in as a Top-10 overall defensive lineman in America with Kelly and Co. going neck and neck with the Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
Heading into "Decision Week," all eyes were on Dan Lanning's program looking to lock in the coveted Peach State prospect, but a late surge from the LSU Tigers propelled the program into pole position.
Now, LSU adds to the Tigers' embarrassment of riches in the trenches in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
A three-year starter with 35 games under his belt, according MaxPreps, Geralds has tallied 37.5 sacks, 90 quarterback hurries and 261 tackles – 77.5 for loss
"When I commit, I want that to be where I'm going to sign. I don't want to be committing and jumping the gun on things, so I'm taking the patient approach," Geralds told 247Sports early in his recruitment…
"I am looking at schools that can develop me not only as a player but as a man, too — I want to make sure the program will make me a better person on and off the field. I want to be comfortable there and I want to be in a great fit defensively."
Now, LSU adds Geralds to the elite defensive line haul in Baton Rouge with the Tigers moving up into the Top-10 of the Team Recruiting Rankings.
The Defensive Line Haul:
Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 10 after going public with the decision.
Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the hometown Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is in the midst of a critical offseason after making a commitment decision to join the LSU Tigers.
Henderson, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to the Bayou Bengals in July as a headliner on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers swooping in to bring in the talented prospect.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he has elected to make a move.
Richard Anderson: No. 1 DL in Louisiana
Anderson pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall prospect in America.
Darryus McKinley: No. 3 DL in Louisiana
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley, he revealed via social media on Friday.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
