LSU Football Sets Visit With Coveted Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Target

Grayson (Ga.) three-star edge rusher Ismael Schiefer has set an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he navigates a busy spring schedule this offseason.

Schiefer checks in as a Top-30 EDGE in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late following a standout sophomore campaign at national powerhouse IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, and Michigan Wolverines, among others, as his meteoric rise continues.

Now, after his sophomore season in the Sunshine State, Schiefer is beginning to identify early contenders in his recruitment with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside multiple heavy-hitters on the unofficial visit schedule.

The talented Peach State native will check in with:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 17

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 19

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 20

- LSU Tigers: March 22

- Florida Gators: March 28

- USC Trojans: April 4

- Texas Longhorns: April 11

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

It's a busy offseason schedule for Schiefer with Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals looking to make an impact during their visit on March 22 as Spring Camp inches closer in Baton Rouge.

LSU is set to host a myriad of top recruits this offseason with spring visit season inching closer in the Bayou State for Kiffin and Co.

The Target to Know:

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Maxx Jones has locked in multiple unofficial visits for this spring with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers up first on the docket.

Jones checks in as the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging as his process explodes after making the move from Lewisville (Tex.) to IMG last offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder out of the Lone Star State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Courtesy of Maxx Jones via X.

But there are now schools to keep tabs on with the Top-10 prospect in the Top-50 prospect in America locking in multiple visits:

- LSU Tigers: March 27

- Texas A&M Aggies: April 2

- SMU Mustangs: April 3

- Texas Longhorns: April 4

- Florida Gators: April 9

- Miami Hurricanes: April 11

- Michigan Wolverines: April 18

