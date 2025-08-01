LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators for Coveted Louisiana Recruit
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley, he revealed via social media on Friday.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in "The Boot" with Kelly and Co. keeping a foot on the gas across his prep career after extending an offer early.
For the LSU Tigers, it's clear the program had a slight advantage with McKinley's older brother, Dominick, preparing for his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.
“They make everyone feel at home, and if you can’t feel that at a college, then you shouldn’t be there,” McKinley told Rivals.
“The staff has treated me like I’m already a player over there … I already know a lot of them and they’re all great people.”
Now, the standout prospects out of Acadiana High will rep the purple and gold together with the younger McKinley now going public with a commitment decision on Friday.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
LSU currently holds a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with McKinley now entering the mix as another key defensive weapon.
He joins New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson as a critical addition in the trenches.
Anderson pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall prospect in America.
LSU also holds commitments from five-star athlete Lamar Brown and five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson in the 2026 class.
