LSU Football Makes Massive Move For Ex-Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit, Top Target

Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin is back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid an aggressive pursuit from the coaching staff.

McGaskin checks in as the No. 30 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore battling for the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his illustrious prep career with programs pushing.

The Alabama Crimson Tide emerged as the latest school to extend an offer to the talented in-state prospect with Kiffin and Co. countering just days later - getting McGaskin to Baton Rouge on a visit.

Kalen DeBoer made the call on April 21 with the LSU Tigers now hosting McGaskin on an unofficial trip to campus on Saturday - soaking in the scenes of Spring Camp in Death Valley.

McGaskin burst on the scene as a true freshman in 2023 after tallying142 tackles with 13 stops for loss and two forced fumbles where he earned All-State honors as a youngster at the varsity level.

Courtesy of Ellis McGaskin via X.

But his production continued to increase heading into Year 2 as a sophomore.

McGaskin once again surpassed the century mark with 130 total tackles - including 21 tackles for loss - four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Following three consecutive standout seasons on the high school scene, evaluators are salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

“He diagnoses plays so fast that it allows him to play faster,” McGaskin's defensive coordinator recently told Rivals last year. “He’s amazing to watch sometimes. He’s got a quick first step, so as soon as he sees the hole open up, it’s a tackle for loss every time.

"There are plays where he body slams kids sometimes. He’s getting there so fast. Athletically, his quick trigger and how fast he diagnoses plays are what make him such an elite-level linebacker.”

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that the Bayou Bengals are building momentum here with the program intensifying its pursuit this weekend.

Now, all eyes remain on McGaskin - a Top-30 linebacker in America - as he takes in another unofficial visit to campus on Saturday.

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