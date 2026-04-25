LSU Football Building Momentum for No. 1 Linebacker in America Following Major Visit

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson made his way to Baton Rouge this week for a multi-day stay with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid a strong pursuit from the coaching staff.

Henderson checks in as the No. 1 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet for the dynamic defender generating significant buzz on the trail.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder out of the Sunshine State has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his prep career.

The LSU Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the pair of programs that have most recently hosted Henderson on visits, but the coveted linebacker has schools galore in the mix here.

For Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, the program knocked it out of the park across his multi-day official visit to campus this week with sources maintaining the same sentiment: The LSU Tigers are making their presence felt in his process.

Henderson is coming off of a junior campaign where he compiled 49 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 9 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery despite missing five games due to injury.

#LSU hosted the No. 1 linebacker in America on a midweek official visit: Kaden Henderson.



The 6’2, 218-pounder out of Florida checks in as a Top-25 prospect with LSU in pursuit.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. have rolled out the red carpet after hosting Henderson on a multi-day stay: pic.twitter.com/krIj8iwCKJ — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 24, 2026

Now, as Henderson prepares for a flurry of official visits this offseason, clear the LSU Tigers have set the tone after a strong trip to the Bayou State.

The Scouting Report via 247Sports: "WILL linebacker that projects as more of a hybrid defender with his coverage talent and natural feel as a pass rusher. Plays a violent brand of football as he strikes and finishes. Can stalk ball carriers from the shelf and cuts off run paths. Gives effort in pursuit and has the agility to change directions. Comfortable in space and has the awareness to pick up crossers," 247Sports wrote.

"Got more and more looks on the ball as a junior and attacked the corner with plenty of urgency. Owns a compact build, but has long arms for someone that’s under 6-foot-2 and will use them to his advantage. Could certainly grow into a full-time edge defender, but diverse skill set embodies a new era of linebacker play where versatility and athleticism are king. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level."

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