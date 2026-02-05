LSU Football Building Momentum for Elite Targets Amid Lane Kiffin's Aggressive Push

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are generating unprecedented buzz on the recruiting trail this offseason after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America last month.

Once the portal window opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. hit the ground running with the program landing the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE in this year's cycle.

But the coaching staff is now looking to carry the momentum on the high school recruiting trail with multiple visitors checking in over the last week - including the No. 1 cornerback in America.

Now, the LSU Tigers are building momentum on the recruiting scene with a pair of predictions rolling in for the program to secure commitments from two elite weapons.

CB Joshua Dobson - No. 1 CB in America

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge last weekend with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders.

But it's Kiffin and Co. that are separating from the pack here after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

Now, the predictions are rolling in.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction on Monday for the LSU Tigers to win out for Dobson's services and earn his commitment.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

RB Jayden Miles - No. 1 RB in Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles checked in with the LSU Tigers last weekend for a quick visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Miles, the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana, remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers as the hometown program emerges as a serious threat in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged as the group to watch amid Kiffin's strong pursuit.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked multiple unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with Rivals Sam Spiegelman logging his pick for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out for Miles' commitment.

