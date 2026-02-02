LSU Football Receives Expert Prediction To Land Commitment From Nation's No. 1 CB

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are coming off of a pivotal recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge with multiple blue-chip prospects making their way to town.

In what quickly emerged as a a Junior Day that had the "Who's Who" in the Bayou State, Kiffin and Co. welcomed the No. 1 cornerback in America, Joshua Dobson, to campus.

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback checked in on Thursday night and remained in town through Sunday with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders.

But it's Kiffin and Co. that are separating from the pack here after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

Raymond and LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker boarded a flight to North Carolina last week to check-in with Dobson - setting the stage for this past weekend's trip - with two in-person visits now in the rearview mirror.

Now, the predictions are rolling in.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction on Monday for the LSU Tigers to win out for Dobson's services and earn his commitment.

Dobson recently revealed his 12 finalists with the LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

But the Bayou Bengals are making waves here with LSU looking to land the No. 1 cornerback in America once again after securing DJ Pickett in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

It's no secret Pickett was as good as advertised as a true freshman in 2025 after earning Freshman All-America honors with all focus now on adding Dobson in next year's class following a strong visit to Baton Rouge.

