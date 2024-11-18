LSU Football Commit Kade Phillips Earns Fifth Star, Top 5 Cornerback in America
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August with the move giving the program another coveted defensive back.
Phillips, who's skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings over the last year, committed to LSU as a middle of the pack four-star prospect.
Now, in one of the final recruiting rankings updates, Phillips has earned his fifth star and is rated the No. 4 cornerback in America, according to On3 Sports.
“Kade has some of the best physical traits we’ve seen at the corner position in the 2025 cycle. This is a guy who has elite length and a big frame. At that size, he can really move. He was a state finalist in the long jump in Texas, and you see that athleticism on the field," On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power said.
… I really like him as a corner. He has position versatility with the ability to play corner or safety at the next level, but we feel like the length and speed and ball skills he shows as a two-way player at the high school level really translates well to corner.”
It's another impressive evaluation by cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond with the recruiting guru striking gold once again on the recruiting trail.
He's now landed commitments from a pair of Top 5 cornerbacks in the country with DJ Pickett (No. 1) and Phillips (No. 4) pledged to the program.
Raymond also has a commitment from the No. 2 rated cornerback in Louisiana with Aidan Anding revealing his pledge prior to the 2024 season.
For Phillips, the decision to flip from Texas to LSU became an easy one with the program continuing to remain in contact. Not to mention the "Corey Raymond" factor as well.
“LSU has been on me ever since they first offered me,” Phillips told On3. “It was a little while once I committed to Texas with them still texting and calling me almost every day. The [LSU] coaching staff was locked in with me even after I committed."
“I feel like I can really be developed into something big,” he added. “And being able to be coached by Coach Raymond is important. He really played a big part in my recruitment, never really losing hope or sight of me and calling me every day.”
Now, LSU attains one of the top cornerback hauls in America headlined by the trio of Phillips, Pickett and Anding with all three preparing to put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December.
It's an impressive trio for Raymond and Co. to work with for the foreseeable future as LSU looks to revamp the secondary with youngsters preparing to make their way to Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.