LSU Football Commit Kade Phillips Earns Fifth Star, Top 5 Cornerback in America

Corey Raymond has proven to be an elite-level recruiter.



Now, #LSU CB commit Kade Phillips has earned his fifth star.



Raymond and Co. hold pledges from a pair of 5-star corners + a top CB in Louisiana.



DJ Pickett: No. 1

Kade Phillips: No. 4

Aidan Anding: No. 2 CB in Louisiana pic.twitter.com/tZfKora1c7