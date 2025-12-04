LSU Football Commit, No. 1 Safety in Alabama Flips to SEC Rival on Signing Day

Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington four-star safety Dylan Purter has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Florida Gators and has submitted the necessary paperwork to the university during the Early Signing Period.

Purter, the No. 1 safety in Alabama, took a visit to Baton Rouge in the spring where the program ultimately landed a commitment from the prized defensive back out of Alabama.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers, among several others, during his recruitment process, but the LSU Tigers landed the verbal commitment in the spring.

"It was amazing! Everything I thought it would be," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI following his visit to town.

Following an unofficial trip in the spring, Purter then took an official visit to Baton Rouge in June where he elected to shut down his recruitment - making the decision to not visit other programs this fall.

Courtesy of Dylan Purter's Instagram.

"LSU is where greatness is made and that's where I want to be," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI.

Then, despite Brian Kelly being fired by the LSU Tigers program in late October, it hadn't swayed his decision after revealing he wants to be in Baton Rouge.

"It's just a sad reality that comes with college football. Coaches come and go which is why I chose LSU for the school and not so much the coaches," Purter told LSU Tigers On SI.

"Regardless of the coach, LSU has a standard that will always be upheld and I want to be a part of that."

Now, with the clock nearing zero, Purter has flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators where sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that he had developed a strong relationship with Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall during the recruitment process - where Sumrall has now accepted the Florida gig.

Another beast in the secondary.



Welcome to the Gators, Dylan Purter 🐊 @lil_dylan17 | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/PGIYektEeM — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 4, 2025

LSU signed double-digit commits on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period - including the No. 2 safety in Louisiana, Aiden Hall.

Lane Kiffin and Co. remain on the prowl for multiple targets as the Signing Period continues into Friday evening.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: