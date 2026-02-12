LSU Football Makes Major Move for Prized Wide Receiver Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson received an offer from Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers this week with the SEC powerhouse quickly piquing his interest.

Patterson checks in as a Top-50 wideout in America with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals joining the race for the South Carolina native on Tuesday after extending a scholarship his way.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene with LSU the latest to make things official.

Patterson's recruitment has taken off across the last handful of months with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs building momentum after locking in an official visit with the fast-rising wide receiver for mid-May.

“Coach Coley has been coming hard,” Patterson told Rivals. “He was in to see me on Wednesday, and I like him a lot. He’s telling me that if I want to get developed as a man and an athlete, then Georgia is the place to be. The staff, the atmosphere and their development really stand out. They’re up there for me.”

Along with the Georgia coaching staff making its presence felt for Patterson, Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have piqued his interest after locking in an official visit of their own.

Patterson will be in Gainesville during the weekend of June 11 for a multi-day stay as the Gators get a crack at the talented wideout with SEC schools salivating over the potential he attains. Florida holds the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“The old staff was on me hard, and the new staff has jumped in the same way,” Patterson said. “They are on me heavy.

"They’re telling me I’m the guy for them and that they want me. I talk to Coach Davis, Coach McKnight and some other coaches — they’re definitely up there for me.”

Now, throw in Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as a school that is looking to get in the race for the coveted prospect that is generating significant buzz on the recruiting scene with the program "entering his radar," according to 247Sports.

LSU is casting a wide net at the wide receiver position in the 2027 Recruiting Class with the program swinging for the fences while also utilizing their strong evaluation process to locate under-the-radar weapons.

