LSU Football Commit, No. 2 OL in Mississippi Flips Commitment To Sign With SEC Rival

Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley has officially flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the final day of the Early Signing Period.

Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, after a strenuous process.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in Mississippi with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis dipping into the Magnolia State on the recruiting trail to earn the verbal pledge.

“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Bryson Cooley has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 330 OT had been Committed to the Tigers since July⁰⁰He’s a Top 150 Recruit in the 2026 Rivals300⁰⁰https://t.co/4n8sHRAYFX pic.twitter.com/49oGol5e24 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2025

But the commitment to the LSU Tigers has been in question this fall with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide hosting him for visits this fall.

Along with other schools intensifying their pursuit as Signing Day neared, the coaching changes in Baton Rouge had Cooley look elsewhere with Lane Kiffin now in as the shot-caller.

The Crimson Tide ramped up their push for the border state target with the SEC program getting Cooley in town this fall for an unofficial visit. Now, they win out for the signature.

“I like how he coaches,” Cooley told Rivals in June of Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. “He breaks down each side of his line, he breaks down their the left side of the work and the right side of the work.

"He knows how to cover the whole defensive front and makes sure everybody blocks their side, I like that. And the development, in the weight room they use a lot of scientific things. That blew me away, I was like, ‘this is kind of crazy.’”

The Mississippi native had been trending towards the Mississippi State Bulldogs in November, but a strong push from both Alabama ultimately wins out with the Crimson Tide securing the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi.

LSU signed the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana on Wednesday after the Tigers held off a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

The Signee: Brysten Martinez

Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has officially signed his paperwork with the LSU Tigers despite a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.

The LSU Tigers and Kiffin dominated the Early Signing Period with a pair of five-star signees and near double-digit four-stars inking with the program.

