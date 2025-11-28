LSU Country

LSU Football Next Head Coach Odds: Lane Kiffin Trending as Tigers Continue Pursuit

The Bayou Bengals remain in contention, two-team race for Kiffin heating up as decision looms.

Zack Nagy

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels are the last two teams standing in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes with the Florida Gators eliminated from contention.

In what has emerged as the storyline of the college football season in 2025, Kiffin's future in Oxford has remained in question as he flirts with the idea of departing the Magnolia State.

No. 7 Ole Miss captured a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday - further cementing the program's College Football Playoff chances - but it's his future that has stolen headlines.

“Well, I think it’s an unbelievable job by these players,” Kiffin said postgame. “You know, we only returned two starters from last year. We were picked, I think, ninth or something in the conference. So for these guys to overcome adversity throughout the years, throughout the year, play really well, like they played a great second half today. 

“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise. And this is what these guys do. They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the game, Kiffin was asked if he had made up his mind on his future with LSU and Ole Miss labeled the finalists.

“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor on the broadcast. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players.

"I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”

Now, the latest betting lines are out with Kiffin labeled the clearcut favorite to land the LSU Tigers gig.

The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition

LSU Tigers:
- Lane Kiffin: -165
- Eli Drinkwitz: +400
- Kenny Dillingham: +600
- Joe Brady: +850
- Jon Sumrall: +1100
- Clark Lea: +1200

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks on field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Kalshi Odds: Kiffin Trending LSU's Way

What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.

LSU Tigers:
- Lane Kiffin: 77 percent
- Joe Brady: 13 percent
- Jon Sumrall: 10 percent

Now, as a decision looms, all eyes are on Kiffin with less than 24 hours until the college football world finds out where he will coach for the 2026 season.

