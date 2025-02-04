LSU Football Commitment Reaffirms Pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall remains one of the top commitments in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class after pledging to the program last August.
Hall, a Top-5 safety in America, continued his meteoric rise up the rankings after a standout year for his prep squad in 2024.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior campaign with impressive numbers for his Edna Karr squad:
- 38 total tackles
- 12 tackles for loss
- 11 pass break-ups
- 4 sacks
- 4 interceptions
- 4 blocked punts
- 2 fumble recoveries
One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services as other schools turn up the heat.
Hall has heard from the likes of Ole Miss, Florida State, Oregon and USC, among several others, during his recruitment process, but it's LSU that holds the commitment.
The sought-after prospect returned to Baton Rouge last Saturday for the program's Junior Day event where Hall was surrrounded by the top-ranked players in Louisiana.
The Visitors List included current Edna Karr teammate, and LSU commitment, Richard Anderson.
The prized lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Now, after a critical season with the top programs in America swinging for the fences in his recruitment, LSU isn't letting up.
Brian Kelly and Co. hosted both Hall and Anderson for an important in their recruiting process as heavy-hitters begin taking a swing.
But following the visit, Hall reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers in an interview with Rivals.
"It felt good to be back home," Hall said.
LSU will be turning up the heat across the next couple of months when it comes to Hall's recruitment, but it's clear his intentions. He wants to be a Tiger at the next level after taking multiple visits to Baton Rouge over the last few months.
The Bayou Bengals have a need at the safety position with the program looking to utilize the 2026 Recruiting Class in their favor.
Hall, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, is already pledged to the program, but LSU is also looking to pair him with the top-ranked defensive back in America.
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the Oregon Ducks last weekend where he dropped in a multi-day stay to Eugene.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
LSU will have their work cut out for them across the next few months with Louisiana oozing talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle. All eyes will be on Kelly and Co. looking to keep the Bayou State's top talent home.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.