LSU Football Receives Stunning Landing Spot in Way-Too-Early Rankings For 2026 Season
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will enter the 2026 season with College Football Playoff expectations after opening the checkbook this offseason in order to assemble the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.
Once the two-week window opened on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. immediately hit the ground running with a myriad of Top-100 prospects in the market making their way to Baton Rouge for visits.
With Kiffin at the helm, there are championship expectations for the program in the Bayou State with the chance to steer the ship in the right direction beginning in 2026.
“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …
"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.
“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”
Now, the "Way-Too-Early" rankings for the 2026 season have been revealed by On3 Sports with LSU receiving their slot.
LSU earned the No. 12 ranking in the early poll after the program assembled America's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class while also revamping the staff in Baton Rouge.
"When you hire Lane Kiffin, you get the circus. But you also get a portal-heavy roster that will produce results quickly," On3 Sports wrote. "QB Sam Leavitt was the biggest prize in the transfer portal this offseason.
"Cornerback Faheem Delane (Ohio State) is the younger brother of Mansoor Delane, who starred for LSU in 2025. The Tigers aren’t done, either.
"They’re trying to land Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton out of the portal. Kiffin also has retained plenty of key players, including red zone cheat code Trey’Dez Green."
Where did LSU stack up alongside the other Top-25 programs in America?
The Way-Too-Early Rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Notre Dame
5. Indiana
6. Oregon
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Miami
10. Oklahoma
11. Michigan
12. LSU
13. BYU
14. Penn State
15. Ole Miss
16. Utah
17. Alabama
18. Washigton
19. USC
20. Tennessee
21. Iowa
22. Houston
23. Virginia Tech
24. Florida
25. Arizona
