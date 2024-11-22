LSU Football Commits React to News of Bryce Underwood Flipping to Michigan Wolverines
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines, he revealed via social media on Thursday evening.
Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in America, had been previously committed to Brian Kelly and Co. for over 300 days prior to making his final decision.
There remained consistent buzz over the last few weeks of Michigan piecing together an NIL package north of $10.5 million dollars, but Underwood stayed loyal to the Tigers.
Shortly after the increment of money was made public, Underwood then took an official visit to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay on campus.
It's been a rollercoaster recruitment process for Underwood with the decision now finalized. He will be signing with the Wolverines.
Now, LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class has chimed in on the announcement with several commitments taking to social media to voice their thoughts:
Recruits React: Bryce Underwood Backs off of LSU Pledge
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
LSU running back commitment Harlem Berry announced his pledge to the Tigers just days before Underwood went public with a decision. Berry made his announcement on Jan. 3 prior to Underwood's Jan. 6 reveal.
The top-ranked running back in America has remained loyal to his LSU pledge, and shortly after news broke, he took to social media to given his thoughts:
Damien Shanklin: No. 1 Prospect in Indiana
LSU landed a commitment from Damien Shanklin over the summer with the top-ranked defensive end going public with a decision.
Shanklin, who just wrapped up an eye-popping senior campaign, remains pledged to the program despite other programs staying in his ear.
The coveted recruit shut down his process and is all in with the Tigers, but it didn't stop him from taking to social media to express his thoughts:
Zion Williams: Coveted Defensive Line Commit
Lufkin (Tex.) four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on July 4th with Brian Kelly's program adding one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State to the 2025 class.
Williams, who's been wined and dined by the top schools in America, made the decision to pledge to defensive line coach Bo Davis and Co.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder provides the Bayou Bengals with a critical piece for the future in the trenches.
It's no secret LSU has a lack of depth up front on the current roster, and with Williams coming in, he's a key piece to what the program will do for the long haul.
After the news of Underwood, he reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers:
A look into what Williams posted on Wednesday evening:
Kenny Darby: No. 1 WR in Louisiana (2026 Commit)
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday morning.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Kelly and Co. over the weekend and wasted no time in joining the 2026 recruiting class.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana, Darby has reeled in offers from Miami, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Now, the prolific wideout has made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
He took to social media to express his thoughts on Underwood's decision:
It's certainly an eye-opening day for LSU fans with the program now hoping to keep the current 2025 Recruiting Class intact with the Early Signing Period just two weeks away.
