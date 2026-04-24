Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Texas Longhorns Commit Sets Return Trip to LSU Football

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is expected to be in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.

The No. 1 pass-catcher in America has surged up the recruiting rankings where he checks in as a consensus five-star prospect with schools galore eyeing his services this offseason.

That includes Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals as the program looks to flip Royal away from his commitment to Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns squad.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has taken unofficial visits with the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers this offseason with the Bayou Bengals now set for a return trip this weekend, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.

It's no secret LSU is pushing all its chips in the middle here. Royal, the No. 1 wideout in America, is right down the road from Baton Rouge with the Tigers coaching staff looking to keep the hometown star in The Boot.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

"The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

Royal is coming off of a stellar junior campaign in the Bayou State at Brother Martin High School where he continues cementing his status as the top wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recuritment, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers and their aggressive flip pursuit of Royal as the summer months near.

Royal will also be back in Baton Rouge in May on an official visit with the LSU Tigers - marking what will be three visits to campus across a two-month stretch.

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