LSU Football Cornerback Target, Louisiana Native Reveals Commitment to SEC Rival
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program holding the No. 2 overall class in the 2026 cycle.
Headlined by Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, the Bayou Bengals are cruising in next year's cycle with double-digit commitments.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
But the Tigers continue looking to stack talent to the program's No. 1 Recruiting Class in the Southeastern Conference.
Kelly and the LSU staff extended a scholarship offer to the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana last month: Hayward Howard Jr.
The New Orleans (La.) four-star cornerback continues his rise as one of the top defensive backs in America heading into his senior campaign.
For Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers, the program joined a long list of schools extending scholarships Howard's way with Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Ole Miss, among others, pursuing his services.
LSU made the call and dished out an offer to Howard in April with the Bayou Bengals quickly emerging as "top contenders" right off the bat.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder ranks as the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana and a four-star recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
Now, despite recently being predicted to land in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class, Thursday saw the tide head in another direction.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong switched his pick from the LSU Tigers to the Texas Longhorns.
Fast forward to Friday and Howard went public with a commitment decision to join Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns' 2026 Recruiting Class.
"They want me to be a great asset to their program. I didn't want to waste any time. I was ready," Howard said. "When I go to Austin, fans can expect a dog out of me."
For the LSU Tigers, the program currently holds the No. 2 overall 2026 Recruiting Class and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference.
The Bayou Bengals hold a pledge from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, with the Tigers looking to stack talent alongside him for the future.
The New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr product committed to the Tigers last June and is teammates with Howard, who has now pledged to the Texas Longhorns.
Anderson earned 5A All-State honors in 2024 after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024.
The coveted defensive lineman is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana and a Top-25 overall prospect in America heading into his senior campaign.
For Howard, LSU will continue pursuing the coveted defensive back heading into the summer months with the Early Signing Period a ways away in December.
