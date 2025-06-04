LSU Football Defensive Line Target Swaps Tigers Visit With Michigan Wolverines
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central three-star defensive lineman JJ Finch continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple official visits lined up.
Finch, the No. 1 rated defensive lineman in Indiana, has a myriad of schools in his ear following a standout junior campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is a Top-50 defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with an offer list to back it up.
Finch holds scholarships from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Tennessee, among several others.
Across the last few months, it's been the hometown Fighting Irish program generating significant buzz, but with the summer months approaching, other schools are making moves.
The highly-touted prospect played with current LSU EDGE, Damien Shanklin, prior to the true freshman defensive lineman signing with the Tigers last December.
Now, with Shanklin already on the roster in Baton Rouge, the program is looking to pair the former teammates together again for college.
LSU began turning up the heat for Finch and were trending for the talented defensive lineman behind the scenes, according to On3 Sports.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction in May in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Finch's services.
But there's now been a shift in Finch's recruiting process.
The coveted Indiana native was set to officially visit the LSU Tigers this weekend, but has altered his plans.
Finch has canceled his multi-day stay in Baton Rouge and has replaced it with the Michigan Wolverines. He will be in Ann Arbor this weekend.
The Bayou Bengals are cruising in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the No. 2 overall class and the No. 1. class in the Southeastern Conference.
LSU currently holds a commitment from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson, with the Tigers looking to stack talent alongside him for the future.
The New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr product committed to the Tigers last June.
Anderson earned 5A All-State honors in 2024 after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024.
The coveted defensive lineman is rated as the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and a Top-25 overall prospect in America heading into his senior campaign.
