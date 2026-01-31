LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Safety in America Trending to USC Trojans

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has blossomed into one of the top-ranked defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Fa'alave-Johnson checks in as the No. 1 safety in America with a myriad of schools entering the race as Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers also look to make their presence felt in his process.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of California has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are the latest program to extend an offer his way after making the call this week to the elite defensive back with powerhouse programs rolling out the red carpet for his services.

"Gamer that can take over games and in a variety of different ways. Stars as a do-it-all utility player on Friday nights and is the type of talent that could legitimately warrant snaps on both sides of the ball in college," 247Sports wrote of Fa'alave-Johnson.

"Sniffs out concepts as a defender and arrives on scene with the intentions of making a play.-Flashes impressive range while patrolling over the top and has the hip swivel to man-up with assignments on the perimeter.

"Thrives as an outside zone runner on offense with his one-cut-and-go tendencies. Not only will bounce off tacklers with his core power, but hit home runs with his breakaway speed when he finds daylight. Ceiling appears to be highest at safety given the IQ and physicality, but has the skills to also be an effective three-down running back with his hands.

God is great! After a great conversation with Coach @CoachJakeOlsen , I’m blessed to announce that I’ve received the opportunity to further my talents at Louisiana State University. #GeauxTigers 🐯💜 pic.twitter.com/AH2WdrLuTK — Honor Fa’alave Johnson (@HonorFaalave) January 29, 2026

"Should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the class and a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff hopeful based on what he put on tape as a junior."

Fa'alave-Johnson is coming off of a junior campaign in 2025 where he starred as a two-way prospect for his prep squad - carrying the ball 150 times for 1,532 yards (11.9 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.

He also caught 35 passes for 564 yards (16.1 YPC) and 7 touchdowns while tallying 40 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble on defense.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will look to lure the talented West Coast star out of California despite a heavy push from Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans - among several other in-state schools.

