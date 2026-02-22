LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Top Big 12 Running Back Commit Amid Lane Kiffin Push

LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star running back Javarris Warner remains a hot commodity this offseason in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle despite revealing a commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats last October.

Warner checks in as a Top-100 rated running back in America with a myriad of powerhouse programs entering the race in his recruitment as he blossoms into one of the nation's top prospects.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Peach State native has earned offers from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Vanderbilt Commodores, Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

But the LSU Tigers are now a school to keep tabs on with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers dishing out an offer to Warner over the weekend following a call with the program's shot-caller.

Across Warner's 2024 campaign as a sophomore, he logged 816 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry.

The talented offensive weapon also tallied 17 receptions for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 6.6 yards per catch. He averaged 26.1 yards on 9 kick returns, including 1 touchdown, as well on special teams.

The LSU Tigers are also beginning to build momentum for Louisiana's No. 1 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

RB Jayden Miles - No. 1 RB in Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling at the top for his commitment.

Miles checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with the hometown program emerging as a serious threat in his process amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But it's the LSU Tigers that have emerged as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Courtesy of Jayden Miles on Instagram.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit - hosting him on multiple occasions.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked a myriad of unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

